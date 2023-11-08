SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son Edges Back Into Dealmaking With A Bet On Autonomy

Mapbox’s latest product, MapGPT, functions like a combination of ChatGPT and navigation maps. It has an AI assistant that allows drivers to conduct web searches, purchase items and reserve places as they drive. Its voice is trained by AI to sound more natural. For large language models, Mapbox borrows technology from OpenAI, Microsoft Corp., Cohere Inc. and Anthropic depending on what clients prefer. Mapbox’s proprietary AI action model is what enables the machine to execute orders.