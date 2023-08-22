SoftBank’s Arm Files For IPO That Is Set To Be 2023’s Biggest

Even so, the offering promises to give the struggling IPO market its biggest lift in almost two years. The listing is poised to be the largest in the US since electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc.’s $13.7 billion offering in October 2021. It could rank near or even just below the tech industry’s largest-ever IPOs: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion 2014 offering and 2012’s $16 billion debut by Meta Platforms Inc., then known as Facebook Inc.