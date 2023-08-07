SoftBank May Turn Profit After $48 Billion In Vision Fund Losses

Whether SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son will now be able to go on the offensive and hunt for new deals hinges on the initial public offering of Arm Ltd. His chip designer is seeking to raise as much as $10 billion in a market debut as soon as September, at a valuation of between $60 billion and $70 billion. At the high end of its fundraising target, Arm would be the largest tech debut on record after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meta Platforms Inc.