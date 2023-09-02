SoftBank Lines Up Apple, Nvidia as Strategic Arm IPO Backers

The investors also include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Synopsys Inc., among others, said the people, who asked not to identified because the details haven’t been announced. SoftBank has been in discussions with Arm customers and partners for months, but the plans are just being finalized now. Still, the specifics could change as the company gets closer to the IPO, which is expected to have its investor roadshow underway by next week.