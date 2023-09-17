ADVERTISEMENT
SoftBank Considers Investment Or Partnership With OpenAI: FT
SoftBank is seeking to invest in artificial intelligence companies and may seek to spend tens of billions in the sector, the Financial Times reported.
The company is considering a range of options including a strategic partnership with, or investment in, Open AI, the paper reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son’s views.
SoftBank also has made a preliminary approach to buy Graphcore, a UK-based AI chipmaker, the FT reported. Graphcore denied it had received an offer from SoftBank, and SoftBank declined to comment, according to the FT.
