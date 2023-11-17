SoftBank-Backed SVF Sells 2.49% Stake In Delhivery

SoftBank Group’s affiliate, SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd., has sold a 2.49% stake in Delhivery Ltd. for Rs 738.6 crore.

SoftBank, a major shareholder of the company, sold 1.83 crore shares of the company at Rs 403.51 apiece, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

SoftBank holds 14.5% stake in the company, as of Sept. 30, through its subsidiary SVF Doorbell (Cayman), according to BSE data.

The SoftBank-affiliated SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte. sold 1.1% stake in food aggregator Zomato Ltd. for Rs 1,040 crore last month.

Shares of Delhivery fell 3.5% on Friday on media reports that SoftBank may sell a stake in the company.