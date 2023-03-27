SoftBank-Backed Oyo to Reduce Planned IPO Amid Tech Headwinds

The plan shows how founder Ritesh Agarwal, 29, is trying to push through an IPO even at weaker terms to alleviate the financial pressures on the hotel and lodging booking company and himself. While the travel market has improved from the pandemic-era trough, Oyo — once valued around $10 billion as India’s Airbnb-equivalent — is still reporting mounting losses. Agarwal, meanwhile, took on billions of dollars of debt to boost his holding in the firm.