SoftBank Arm Offloads 2% Stake In Paytm

Paytm scanner is displayed at vegetable stall in Mumbai. (Source: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)
SoftBank arm SVF India Holdings has offloaded 2.01% shares in fintech unicorn Paytm, reducing the Japanese investment firm's stake in the company to 9.15%.
SoftBank has sold 12,771,434 equity shares in the fintech major's parent company One97 Communications via open market operations between May 9, 2023 and July 13, 2023, One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
SVF India Holdings had sold 4.5% in November 2022 and another 2.07% in the first half of 2023.