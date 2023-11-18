Wall Street Traders Are Placing All-Or-Nothing Bets On A Soft Landing

Still, it’s not the first time euphoria pegged to the Fed has arisen to foment gains in economically sensitive corners. Deutsche Bank AG macro strategist Henry Allen points to six instances over the past two years when the Fed was derailed from the dovish pivot market participants were betting on. Take July of last year when a print showing cooling inflation, along with Powell’s comments about slowing the pace of increases, lifted sentiment. That helped spur a double-digit gain for the S&P 500 in the span of a month — only for a hawkish speech at Jackson Hole to fade the gains.