Sobha Shares Gain After Reporting Highest-Ever Sales Value In Q1 Update

Shares of the company rose 4.33%, the most since June 13, compared to a 0.11% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 10:33 a.m.

Total traded volume stood at 4.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.

Of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 33.3%.