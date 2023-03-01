Soaring Milk Prices: Your Dairy Bill Will Continue To Pinch As Heatwave Worsens

"Milk prices have always been cyclical and this situation occurs every three–four years," Indian Dairy Association President R S Sodhi told BQ Prime.

He, however, agreed that the hikes had been steeper this year. "That's because the dairy companies have not taken any significant hikes in the last four to five years."

Sodhi explained that demand destruction was caused when Covid lockdowns led to the closure of hotels, sweet shops and even cancellation of weddings. It impacted farmers as they had to slash the procurement price of milk. This put little money in their hands and it was not adequate to cover the cost of feeding the cattle or maintaining the cows and buffaloes. There were not enough healthy cattle, impacting the overall milk output.

Just as the supply pressure was building up because of unavailability of raw milk, the spread of lumpy skin disease led to cattle deaths and impacted supplies further. At the same time, the lockdowns were gradually lifted, prompting a demand-supply mismatch. That pushed up the milk prices.

"In the last six quarters, the milk procurement price for dairies jumped 45% from Rs 26.5 a litre to Rs 38.4 a litre. That's tremendous," Akshali Shah, executive director of Parag Milk Foods Ltd., told BQ Prime.

Shah said tight global supplies and higher exports exacerbated domestic shortages and, therefore, higher prices prevailed in local markets.

The last time milk prices went up by Rs 8 per litre was in 2013–14. The prices rose by just Rs 10 a litre over almost eight years until February 2022.

Furthermore, the increase in cow prices, a weak flush season, and higher fodder, feed and logistics costs also jacked up the prices. Overall, the input-cost inflation stood as high as 25– 30%, Sodhi said.

"We need to look at the higher milk prices from the farmers' income perspective," he said. "In the last 15 months, the retail prices went up by 14–15%, which is still lower than the input-cost inflation."

However, the price hikes are much higher than the 6–7% overall hikes taken in the last three years. This is bound to hurt demand, but the good thing is that these hikes have stabilised, if not increased, the farmers' income, according to Sodhi.