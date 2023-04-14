Soaring Chip Stock Valuations Are Defying Industry Gloom

This time is no exception. Having traded at about 13 times projected profits as recently as October, the index of 30 chip-related companies is now priced at about 21 times, not far off a peak around 24 times in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nvidia trades at an eye-watering 56 times after a benchmark-leading gain of more than 80% this year fueled by speculation its sales will be supercharged by investments in gear to power artificial intelligence applications.