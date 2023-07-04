Britannia To ITC Volumes To Grow In Q1: Nomura

Makers of soap-to-staples may register strong sequentially improvement in their gross profit margins in the first quarter as high-priced inventory gets consumed, input-cost inflation cools down, and earlier price-hike effects play out, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

The brokerage forecast Ebitda growth in the low- to mid-teens, with a 16% year-over-year Ebitda gain for staples, led by Britannia Industries Ltd. (45% YoY), while Colgate-Palmolive Co. will report the lowest growth (9% YoY).

It anticipates volume in the paint businesses under its coverage to report at least 25% growth over the previous year. As the percentage of premium value-added products rises during the quarter, the trend of urban demand will improve. To promote sales and new launches, businesses will also be increasing their spending in brand creation.

Nomura estimates the apparel sector demand to be a challenge in the first quarter, while it observes sequential improvement in the footwear sector. Quick service restaurants must be event-driven and there can be high demand in the jewellery sector.