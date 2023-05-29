Smile Back For Colgate-Palmolive, Thanks To Patanjali

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.'s troubles may be evoking wide grins at Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.

The maker of namesake toothpastes is set to claw back lost market share as sales in the natural category, where the oral care giant lagged peers like Patanjali, have fallen off the pandemic peak. That's when inflation slowed consumption.

The segment that got a "little bit of a fillip due to Covid-19 has now gone back to levels that were about three years earlier", Prabha Narasimhan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive India, said in a post-earnings conference call. Demand, she said, continues to plateau and has even started to decline a bit.

Better still, its own natural portfolio, comprising Colgate Active Salt, Charcoal, and Vedshakti, continued to grow.

Colgate-Palmolive controls nearly half of India's $1.82 billion oral care market but lost share to Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali and Dabur India Ltd. as it couldn't match their herbal appeal. The two also gained at the expense of Pepsodent, made by Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Colgate, which entered India more than eight decades ago, saw its volume market share in the mainstay toothpaste segment erode over the last seven years—from 55% in FY17 to 48.5% in FY23—as consumers shifted to natural products. It's followed by Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, and Patanjali.

Dabur and Patanjali dominate the natural segment.