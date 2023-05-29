Smile Back For Colgate-Palmolive, Thanks To Patanjali
A sustained market share recovery in the toothpaste category remains a key trigger for Colgate, says Systematix.
Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.'s troubles may be evoking wide grins at Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.
The maker of namesake toothpastes is set to claw back lost market share as sales in the natural category, where the oral care giant lagged peers like Patanjali, have fallen off the pandemic peak. That's when inflation slowed consumption.
The segment that got a "little bit of a fillip due to Covid-19 has now gone back to levels that were about three years earlier", Prabha Narasimhan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive India, said in a post-earnings conference call. Demand, she said, continues to plateau and has even started to decline a bit.
Better still, its own natural portfolio, comprising Colgate Active Salt, Charcoal, and Vedshakti, continued to grow.
Colgate-Palmolive controls nearly half of India's $1.82 billion oral care market but lost share to Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali and Dabur India Ltd. as it couldn't match their herbal appeal. The two also gained at the expense of Pepsodent, made by Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Colgate, which entered India more than eight decades ago, saw its volume market share in the mainstay toothpaste segment erode over the last seven years—from 55% in FY17 to 48.5% in FY23—as consumers shifted to natural products. It's followed by Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, and Patanjali.
Dabur and Patanjali dominate the natural segment.
Dabur Ltd., the maker of Dabur Red and Babool toothpaste, and Patanjali Ayurved, with its muddy-brown Dant Kanti, cumulatively garnered about 28% share in the natural segment in the last seven years, according to NielsenIQ data sourced from industry executives.
Between 2016 and 2019, the natural share in the overall market expanded by 900 basis points, according to a Colgate-Palmolive presentation. But since 2020, the category has lost 30 basis points in share as of March.
The brands that exist in the overall natural market are unable to fulfil customer requirements, so that could be a reason why consumers are shifting to "science-based products", Colgate-Palmolive India's CEO said in the earnings call.
Dabur India's Chief Executive Officer, Mohit Malhotra, attributed it to the slowing growth of Patanjali, which was driving the market. "Otherwise, the naturals segment, I think, continues to trend higher.
Whatever the cause, analysts expect the Colgate brand to be a likely beneficiary.
It's good news for Colgate-Palmolive, as the natural segment was one of the key causes of the decline in the company's market share over the last seven to eight years, said Krishnan Sambamoorthy, head of research at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.
According to Jefferies, Dabur's toothpaste sales fell 3% in the fourth quarter ended March, when Colgate and HUL's Close-Up recorded growth in the high single digits. "We expect Colgate to gain market share, particularly from players in the natural or herbal space," it said.
Still, demand for oral care products, considered a discretionary expenditure, is slowing as consumers cut back on consumption as prices rise. Volumes fell for the industry in the fourth quarter.
That stagnated Colgate-Palmolive's volumes. The company, however, managed to stem the decline seen in the previous four quarters.
Colgate's toothpaste volumes were flat in the fourth quarter, at a time when the overall category declined 2-3%, said Himanshu Nayyar of Systematix Research in a note co-authored with Rajesh Mudaliar. This indicates that the company may have gained some market share in toothpaste as a result of pricing actions, a decline in the share of the natural category, where the company is weak, premiumisation, a pick-up in marketing spends, and the company's distribution efforts, the report said.
Colgate-Palmolive, meanwhile, launched Colgate Gum Expert to strengthen its natural portfolio. Analysts at Systematix, too, are betting on a sustained market share gain, citing it as a key trigger for the stock.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive rose 0.10% to trade at Rs 1,602.05 apiece, compared with a 0.49% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:09 a.m. on Monday.
The stock has risen over 5% year to date, compared with a 1.7% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 34 analysts tracking the stock, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, 17 suggest a 'hold,' and 10 recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month return potential implies an upside of 1.3%.