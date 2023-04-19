$1 Billion Sale Marks First Major Bank’s AT1 Bond Offer Since Credit Suisse Wipeout
CoCo notes have rebounded in recent weeks after March rout. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is also planning an offering of AT1s.
(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. sold yen Additional Tier 1 bonds, becoming the first major global bank to issue such debt since the collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG last month.
The deal is another sign that the global financial turmoil triggered by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank is easing. The Tokyo-based lender sold 140 billion yen ($1 billion) of AT1 notes in two parts, according to sole underwriter SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Financial authorities regard SMFG as one of around 30 global systemically important banks, and no lender of that rank has sold an AT1 note since since UBS Group AG took over Credit Suisse, Bloomberg-compiled data show. The deal came after Swiss regulators imposed more than $17 billion of losses on holders of Credit Suisse AT1 debt, rattling the market and making sales of this type of junior debt challenging and expensive.
AT1 notes, also known as contingent convertible or CoCo bonds, are considered the riskiest debt sold by banks. That’s because they are designed to impose losses on bondholders or be converted into equity if a lender’s capital ratios fall below a predetermined level. Regulators can write them down as well if a bank starts to fail.
The securities have rebounded in recent weeks from the market-wide losses inflicted by the terms of the Credit Suisse Group rescue, another sign that stress from the recent financial turmoil is subsiding.
SMFG priced perpetual notes that can’t be called for five years and two months at a spread of 171 basis points and similar no-call 10-year two-month debt at 171 basis points, according to SMBC Nikko.
Those compare with the lender’s existing perpetual bonds callable in December 2026 that were issued at a spread of 120 basis points in 2017. The yield premium has widened to around 166 basis points this week, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is also planning a two-part AT1 bond deal as soon as mid-May.
--With assistance from Finbarr Flynn.
(Adds chart and bond spread details.)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.