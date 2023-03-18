Smart Investing Can Lead To Higher Net Returns Through Indexation

Indexation is the benefit that tax payers get for the inflation that they face, and this results in a lower tax impact for them at the end of the day.

Though the concept is meant to help investors tackle the impact of inflation on their investments, it can also be an opportunity to generate additional tax savings. Looking at debt-oriented mutual funds in the last few weeks before the end of the financial year can lead to an extra amount being tax-free when these are sold after a period of three years.

Here is how this works: