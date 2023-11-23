Smallcap World Fund, Fidelity Global Investment Buy 3.25% Stake In Home First Finance

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSmallcap World Fund, Fidelity Global Investment Buy 3.25% Stake In Home First Finance
Smallcap World Fund bought 23.95 lakh share, 0.54% stake, for Rs 870.5 apiece

23 Nov 2023, 09:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source:&nbsp;Home First Finance/Facebook)</p></div>
(Photo source: Home First Finance/Facebook)

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Global Investment Fund Asia Pacific Equity Fund bought over a 3.25% stake in Home First Finance Company India Ltd. for over 249 crore.

Smallcap World Fund bought 23.95 lakh shares, a 0.54% stake, for Rs 870.5 apiece.

Fidelity Global Investment Fund Asia Pacific Equity Fund bought 4.76 lakh shares, a 2.71% stake, at Rs 870 apiece, according to the data available on BSE.

True North Fund V LLP,Orange Clove Investments B.V., Aether Mauritius Ltd., True North Fund V LLP, Orange Clove Investments BV, and Aether Mauritius Ltd. sold over 9.8% stake in Home First Finance Company India.

Shares of JSW Steel closed 0.92% higher at Rs 775.57 apiece on the NSE before the announcement, compared with a 0.05% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

