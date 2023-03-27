Small US Banks Lose $109 Billion In Deposits In A Single Week

SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank collapsed into Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership on March 10. Two days later, New York-based Signature Bank became the third-largest bank failure in US history, and its deposits and some of its loans were later taken over by New York Community Bancorp’s Flagstar Bank. On Sunday, First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank, transforming the Raleigh, North Carolina-based firm into one of the top 15 US banks.