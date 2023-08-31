Small Finance Banks Stare At A Talent War As Attrition Jumps In FY23

The sharp rise in employee attrition rate at small finance banks will force these lenders into a fight to hire and retain talent. An overview of the annual reports shows that the employee turnover rate has risen significantly in FY23 for most small finance banks, as compared with FY22 and FY21.

Given the limited talent pool and resources, small finance banks that saw a rise in employee turnover rate include AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd., and Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.

The trends follow a similar pattern seen in private sector banks, which have also witnessed large-scale attrition among junior employees.

While the attrition rate for these lenders ranged between 35% and 48%, others like the Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. reported a decline to 38.85% in FY23, as compared with 41.06% in FY22 and 45.25% in FY21.

For AU Small Finance Bank, the employee turnover rate increased to 47.3% in FY23, as compared with 42.3% in FY22.

The highest attrition was seen among front-line employees, while being "notably minimal" in the middle and senior employee segments, according to Vivek Tripathi, head of human resources at AU Small Finance Bank, in response to BQ Prime's queries.

"While the attrition rate at the senior level has significantly decreased from 9.6% in FY22 to 4.9% in FY23, the attrition figures and patterns at the junior employee level are more consistent with those observed in other banks. When the bank expands by opening new branches, the focus is on acquiring experienced front-line branch employees," Tripathi said.

In FY23, the lender had 28,320 employees, marking a slight increase from 27,817 employees in FY22.

"...there has been some increase in turnover rate as the overall base of employees remained at similar levels," Tripathi said.

In the case of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, the lender, in its FY23 annual report said, “…on the talent front, we were able to stabilise the attrition and retain and attract talent at all levels of the organization.”

Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank declined to comment on BQ Prime's queries. Those sent to Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank did not elicit a response till the time of publishing this story.