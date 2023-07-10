Small Caps Drive Over Twofold Jump In Equity Fund Inflows In June: AMFI Data

Inflows into equity mutual funds surged more than twofold in June, driven by investments into small-cap schemes.

Net investments into actively managed equity schemes stood at Rs 8,638 crore in June, a jump of 167% from a month earlier, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Overall, all mutual funds across equity and debt recorded a net outflow of Rs 2,022 crore in June.