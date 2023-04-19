Small Cap World Fund Pares Nearly 2% Stake In Bajaj Electricals For Rs 234 Crore

Bajaj Electricals' facility. (Source: Company website)
Small Cap World Fund on Wednesday divested nearly 2% stake in electrical equipment manufacturing company Bajaj Electricals Ltd. for Rs 234 crore.According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Small Cap World Fund Inc. offloaded more than 22.36 lakh shares, amounting to 1.94% stake in the firm.
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,045 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 233.76 crore.
Post the latest transaction, Small Cap World Fund's shareholding has reduced to 3.36% from 5.30% (as of March quarter) in the Mumbai-based firm.
Shares of Bajaj Electricals settled 2.40% higher at Rs 1,068.60 apiece on the BSE.