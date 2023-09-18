Small-Cap Stock Takeoff Adds $318 Billion To Emerging Markets

“Small caps in EM have rallied relative to the large caps since the end of the Covid drawdown, in line with previous historical instances when small outperforms large coming out of recessions,” said Jitania Kandhari, deputy chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, which has more than $1 trillion in assets under management. “Strong domestic recovery cycles drove the initial outperformance and the underperformance of the mega-caps has driven it further.