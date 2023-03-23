Small Business' NPAs Decline In September 2022 Quarter Despite High Credit Growth: Report

The non-performing assets from the small businesses segment have witnessed a decline in the September quarter of this fiscal despite high credit growth, a report said on Thursday.

The micro, small, and medium enterprises' NPAs declined to 12.5% as of September 2022, as against 13.9% in September 2021, after the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the report by Transunion Cibil said.

The overall disbursements, which exclude loan renewals, grew 24% during the quarter, led by over 54% in the micro industries segment, which has a credit exposure of up to Rs 1 crore, the credit information company said.

The average loan size for the micro segment increased by 34% and for the small segment by 4%, Cibil said, adding that the same was down 1% in the case of businesses classified as medium, primarily because of the emergency credit-linked guarantee scheme loans made during the pandemic.

When it comes to credit demand from the MSME segment, which is very crucial for the economy as it supports a bulk of the jobs and has big contributions to the GDP and also exports, there was high activity, the CIC said.

The demand for MSME loans, which is measured in terms of the number of commercial credit inquiries, accelerated to about 1.7 times the demand of two years ago during the pandemic, Cibil said.

The total MSME exposure for lenders was up by 10.6% at Rs 22.9 lakh crore as of September 2022, the CIC said, adding that this excludes Rs 2.5 lakh crore of loans that it classifies as doubtful and the ones in the loss category because they have not been paid for over 720 days.

As of now, the top 10 states account for nearly three-fourths of the overall credit to MSME, the company report said. Gujarat saw the maximum growth at 15%, while states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu saw portfolio growth of between 6 and 8%.