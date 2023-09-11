Small And Mid Caps, NFOs Drive Over Twofold Surge In Equity Fund Inflows In August

Equity mutual funds saw net inflows more than double sequentially in August on the back of a rise in small- and mid-cap investments as well as five new fund offers in sectoral and thematic schemes.

Net investments into actively managed equity schemes increased more than 2.65 times month-on-month to Rs 20,245.3 crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Monday. That's the highest in since Rs 20,534-crore inflow in March.

Small- and mid-cap schemes logged a combined net inflow of more than Rs 6,700 crore during the month, up from Rs 5,700 crore in July.