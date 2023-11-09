Small- And Mid-Cap Schemes Drive 41.6% Surge In Equity Fund Inflows In October
Net investments into actively managed equity schemes jumped to Rs 19,957.2 crore in October.
Inflows into equity mutual fund surged in October as restrictions failed to deter investments into mid- and small-cap schemes.
Net investments into actively managed equity schemes surged 41.6% over the previous month to Rs 19,957.2 crore in October, showed data by Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Small- and mid-cap categories contributed about Rs 7,000 crore, shrugging off restrictions on lump-sum investments and new SIPs by several funds, including Tata Small Cap Fund and Nippon India Small Cap Fund. Assets of such schemes have surged, tracking the rally in underlying stocks despite concerns about valuations.
Category-Wise Trends
Small-cap fund inflows rose 1.67 times to Rs 4,495.1 crore in October. Large-cap schemes saw inflows of Rs 723.8 crore last month compared with an outflow of Rs 110.6 crore in the month before.
Mid-cap funds logged inflows of Rs 2,408.9 crore in October against net investment of Rs 2,000.9 crore in September.
Investments into multi-cap funds rose to Rs 2,910.7 crore from Rs 2,234.5 crore in the previous month.
SIP Contribution
SIP contribution to mutual funds industry in October stood at Rs 16,928 crore compared with Rs 16,420.06 crore in September.
Assets under management for SIPs stood at Rs Rs 8.59 lakh crore against Rs 8.7 lakh crore in the previous month.
Liquid Funds
Liquid funds—debt schemes that businesses use to store short-term cash —saw inflows of Rs 32,963.8 crore compared with an investment of Rs 74,176.5 crore in the previous month.
Credit-risk funds saw outflows ebb, with Rs 141.6 crore moving out of the category. These schemes recorded outflows of Rs 314.9 crore in September.
Money market funds saw inflows of Rs 6,248.4 crore last month against outflows of Rs 9,157.9 crore in September.
Net Flows
All mutual funds, across equity and debt, recorded cumulative net inflows of Rs 80.528.5 crore in October compared with an outflow of Rs 66,191.6 crore in September.