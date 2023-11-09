Small- And Mid-Cap Schemes Drive 41.6% Surge In Equity Fund Inflows In October

Inflows into equity mutual fund surged in October as restrictions failed to deter investments into mid- and small-cap schemes.

Net investments into actively managed equity schemes surged 41.6% over the previous month to Rs 19,957.2 crore in October, showed data by Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Small- and mid-cap categories contributed about Rs 7,000 crore, shrugging off restrictions on lump-sum investments and new SIPs by several funds, including Tata Small Cap Fund and Nippon India Small Cap Fund. Assets of such schemes have surged, tracking the rally in underlying stocks despite concerns about valuations.