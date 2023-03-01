Slowing Farm Segment Orderbook Is A Risk For India Chemicals, Says Morgan Stanley

A slowing order book growth in agrochemicals amid rising investments is a risk for India's chemicals sector, according to Morgan Stanley.

"Risks to orderbook growth, particularly within agrochemicals, coming at a time when incumbents are prepping for the next capex cycle and new players entering the space have translated into around 20% multiple compression since the second half of 2022," the brokerage said in its investor note dated Feb. 28.

Still, a broad-based downturn is unlikely, according to the brokerage.