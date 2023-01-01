Skoda Auto India Posts 48% Jump In Sales At 4,788 Units In December

ŠKODA AUTO India on Sunday reported a 48% rise in sales at 4,788 units in December 2022. The company sold 3,234 units in December 2021, ŠKODA AUTO India said in a statement.

For the calendar year 2022, sales grew over two-fold at 53,721 units as against 23,858 units sold in 2021, it added.

ŠKODA AUTO India Brand Director Petr Šolc said in 2022 "we doubled our sales over the previous year, we hit monthly and quarterly sales records, we expanded our network with more touchpoints and being closer to our customers..."

The company said it also exceeded the target of 225 sales and service touchpoints and has close to 240 customer touchpoints across India at present.