Skipper Bags New Orders Worth Rs 588 Crore In India, Abroad
Skipper Ltd has bagged fresh orders worth Rs 588 crore in the domestic and international markets.
While its T&D (transmission and distribution) business has bagged contracts worth Rs 468 crore in India, the company has received another Rs 120-crore T&D orders in the international markets, Skipper said in a statement.
Sharan Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said, "The consistent order inflows in the T&D business have led to a total order inflow of Rs 1,803 crore, registering an impressive 200 per cent growth over last year till date. We expect the momentum to continue in T&D ordering in both domestic and international markets." Kolkata-based Skipper is one of the world's leading manufacturers of power transmission and distribution structures as well as telecom and railway structures.