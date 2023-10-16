Skipper Bags New Orders Worth Rs 588 Crore In India, Abroad

Sharan Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said, "The consistent order inflows in the T&D business have led to a total order inflow of Rs 1,803 crore, registering an impressive 200 per cent growth over last year till date. We expect the momentum to continue in T&D ordering in both domestic and international markets." Kolkata-based Skipper is one of the world's leading manufacturers of power transmission and distribution structures as well as telecom and railway structures.