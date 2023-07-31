Skilled Manpower Key To India's Green Energy Success, Says Avaada Group's Vineet Mittal

India's pursuit of its mid-term green objectives—including the production of 50% of power through renewable sources by 2030—faces a hurdle in the form of a shortage of skilled manpower.

India has set a highly ambitious target of 5 million tonne of hydrogen generation capacity by 2030. Workforce skilling is going to be extremely critical to achieve these targets across the value chain, Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group, told BQ Prime in an interview.

“On the basis of our aspirations and requirement of skilled workforce, I can say India will need around 10 lakh highly skilled workers to execute green energy projects till 2030,” Mittal said.

According to him, these opportunities would arise in various areas such as selling green ammonia, promoting carbon water adjustment methods in Europe, and joint crediting mechanism for Japan and Korea.

Mittal highlighted that the demand for skilled workers would span the technology spectrum—from civil to electrical, instrumentation, and electronics. Skilled workers from the Indian technology institutes, diploma institutes, marketing and brand professionals will drive the demand, he said.

“Those joining the sector now will see the steepest career growth, even more than IT sector, given the current shortage situation,” Mittal said.

Viewing the global shift towards decarbonisation and the commitments made by countries like Japan, Korea, Singapore and the U.S., which offer financial incentives for clean energy initiatives, Mittal considers this movement as a massive opportunity for growth in the coming decade.