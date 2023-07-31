Skilled Manpower Key To India's Green Energy Success, Says Avaada Group's Vineet Mittal
Those joining the sector now will see the steepest career growth, even more than IT sector, says Chairman Vineet Mittal.
India's pursuit of its mid-term green objectives—including the production of 50% of power through renewable sources by 2030—faces a hurdle in the form of a shortage of skilled manpower.
India has set a highly ambitious target of 5 million tonne of hydrogen generation capacity by 2030. Workforce skilling is going to be extremely critical to achieve these targets across the value chain, Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group, told BQ Prime in an interview.
“On the basis of our aspirations and requirement of skilled workforce, I can say India will need around 10 lakh highly skilled workers to execute green energy projects till 2030,” Mittal said.
According to him, these opportunities would arise in various areas such as selling green ammonia, promoting carbon water adjustment methods in Europe, and joint crediting mechanism for Japan and Korea.
Mittal highlighted that the demand for skilled workers would span the technology spectrum—from civil to electrical, instrumentation, and electronics. Skilled workers from the Indian technology institutes, diploma institutes, marketing and brand professionals will drive the demand, he said.
“Those joining the sector now will see the steepest career growth, even more than IT sector, given the current shortage situation,” Mittal said.
Viewing the global shift towards decarbonisation and the commitments made by countries like Japan, Korea, Singapore and the U.S., which offer financial incentives for clean energy initiatives, Mittal considers this movement as a massive opportunity for growth in the coming decade.
The Way Forward
There is an urgent need to take proactive measures to identify the skill gaps and initiate comprehensive skilling and reskilling programmes in coordination with the central and state governments, Mittal said.
The involvement of educational institutions and industries along with government support would be critical in bridging the skill gap and fostering a competent talent pool for the green industry, he said.
“Earlier the talent was getting trained for gas-based ammonia plants, but the future is going to be green. There is acute need for partnership to revisit the curriculum to create a talent pool that doesn’t meet the requirement of today but also the export targets post 2030,” Mittal said.
Avaada is forming partnerships with academic associations, private universities, and research institutes to provide comprehensive skill development programmes for aspiring green energy professionals, he said.
Renewable Projects Update
Currently operating at 4 GW, the company plans to elevate its operational renewable energy capacity to 11 GW by 2026.
“We have commissioned 2 GW of renewable projects in 2022, which took our operation capacity to 4 GW. We have around 3.1 GW of renewable projects at various stages of construction and engineering that will get commissioned by next year. By 2026, we plan to be a 11 GW renewable energy company,” Mittal said.
Avaada is also establishing a 3 GW ingot-to-module manufacturing facility under the production-linked incentive scheme of the central government
“Production of modules from the first factory will start locally from 2024, while the ingot-to-module manufacturing will start from 2025. That is when we will take the production to 5 GW from 3GW.”
The company has also floated a tender to choose an engineering contractor for its 0.5 million tonne per annum green ammonia plant. The contractor will help execute the ammonia and the electrolyser blocks, he said.
The company has raised $1.3 billion in equity for these projects and expects to secure four times the equity as debt as lenders are comfortable in lending to the company that has already bought equity to the table, he said.