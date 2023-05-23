BQPrimeBusiness NewsSJVN Q4 Net Profit Grows Over Two Fold To Rs 17-Crore
SJVN Q4 Net Profit Grows Over Two Fold To Rs 17-Crore

State-owned SJVN's consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 17.21 crore during the quarter ended March 31

23 May 2023, 2:15 PM IST
(Source: Scott Graham/ Unsplash)

State-owned SJVN's consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 17.21 crore during the quarter ended March 31, boosted by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding financial year (FY22), the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 582.78 crore, from Rs 393.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the hydropower producer said.

The expenses of the company stood at Rs 328.98 crore, as against Rs 366.13 crore a year ago.

The board of directors of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.62 per share of Rs 10 each for FY23.

