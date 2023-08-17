SJVN Inks Two Agreements To Supply 1,200 MW Solar Power To Punjab

State-owned SJVN Ltd. has inked two pacts with Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. to supply 1,200 MW of solar power from its projects, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in Chandigarh on Thursday.

PSPCL had floated tenders for procurement of power from solar projects located in Punjab and other parts of the country.