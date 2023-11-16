SJVN In Pact With Solar Energy Corp For 200 MW Wind Power Project

SJVN Ltd. has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd. for a 200 MW grid-connected wind power project at a tentative cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

The project will be completed within 24 months of the agreement's effective date, or by November 2025, the company stated in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Ltd., had participated in the tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by SECI for setting up 1,200 MW grid-connected wind power projects anywhere in India, the filing said.

The subsidiary bagged 200 MW at a tariff of Rs 3.24 per unit on a build, own and operate basis. The subsidiary will develop the same anywhere in India through an engineering, procurement and construction project, it said.

With the allotment of this project, the wind portfolio of the company now stands at 497.6 MW, the filing said.

From this project, the company expects to generate 482 million units in the first year after commissioning. The projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is 12,050 million units.

In addition to strengthening the company's presence in renewable energy, the company said that this will also help in achieving its new mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and the ambitious shared mission of 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.