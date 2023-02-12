Six Of Top-10 Firms Lose Rs 49,231 Crore In Market Cap; HUL Biggest Laggard

ICICI Bank lost Rs 6,863.37 crore to stand at Rs 5,95,885.63 crore. The mcap of HDFC Bank Ltd. dipped by Rs 1,255 crore to Rs 9,23,933.45 crore and that of HDFC fell Rs 1,233.07 crore to stand at Rs 4,91,080 crore.

From the gainers' pack, TCS added Rs 19,612.52 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 12,93,639.32 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap jumped Rs 7,585.92 crore to reach Rs 4,93,486.41 crore.

The valuation of index heavyweight Reliance Industries climbed Rs 4,938.8 crore to Rs 15,80,653.94 crore and that of Infosys increased Rs 3,703.11 crore to Rs 6,76,638.36 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued Indian firms, Reliance Industries retained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel.