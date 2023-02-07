Sitharaman Says Demand For Lower GST On Cement To Be Considered

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the fitment committee of the GST council will consider the industry demand for reducing the tax on the input material for construction.

She will have the fitment committee look at the matter, Sitharaman said, while speaking at the CII National Council Interaction on Tuesday.

The panel may take it forward, if they find merit in it, and include it in the next GST Council meeting agenda.

The finance minister's response came on a suggestion by one of the attendees during an interaction with industry stakeholders and business owners on issues including angel tax, the concessional corporate tax regime, and infrastructure. Currently, cement is taxed at the highest slab of 28%.

The 49th GST Council meeting is expected on Feb. 18 in New Delhi.