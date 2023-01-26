SIP Stoppage Is Easy, But Are You Doing It For The Right Reason?

One of the reasons for the closure of a SIP is that the performance of the fund is not as per the expectations of the investor. This is a common experience because there are times when the equity markets take a plunge and with this, the returns and performance of the fund is also affected.

Many investors get disturbed by this turn of events, and as they see red on their portfolio values, they think that the investment is not the right one and needs to be changed.

This is the wrong reason for stopping the SIP, unless the fund selected itself is not the right one for the goals and the needs of the investors. The reason that this kind of situation crops up is because the investor has been chasing returns and they have invested in funds that have performed well in the recent past, but this might not continue going ahead.

Ideally, a weak performance is the right time to invest in a good fund and this gives more units to the investor. Stopping an SIP without giving adequate time to the investment to perform is also not a good idea, so only if a fund has been consistently underperforming over a longer time period should the stoppage be considered.