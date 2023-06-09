SIP Contributions Reach New High In May: AMFI Data

Systematic investment plan contributions to mutual funds reclaimed the Rs 14,000-crore mark to reach their highest ever level in May, according to data shared by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Friday.

However, inflows into equity mutual funds halved sequentially to a seven-month low in May, even as benchmark indices gained during the month. The outflows in large-cap and focused funds contributed to the muted net inflows in the equity mutual fund space.

Subdued contributions from new offers also led to a dip in equity inflows for mutual funds during May. The month saw one new fund offer mobilising funds to the tune of Rs 174 crore. In contrast, a new offer had injected Rs 1,612 crore in equity funds during April.

Net investment into equity and equity-linked schemes fell 50% from the previous month to Rs 3,240.3 crore in May, according to AMFI.

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 had grown 2.07% and 2.13%, respectively, in May.