Single-Day Rise Of 1,071 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In India; Active Cases Climb To 5,915
India saw a single-day rise of more than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases after 129 days, while the active cases increased to 5,915, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.
A total of 1,071 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 5,30,802 with three latest fatalities -- one each reported in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one reconciled in Kerala.
According to the ministry data updated at 8 a.m., the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,95,420).
The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total cases, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8%.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,703, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%, the data said. According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.