Singapore To Inspect Credit Suisse, Others In $2 Billion Scandal

For Credit Suisse, the review is but one of many headaches its new parent UBS Group AG will have to deal with as it focuses on integrating thousands of employees from its former rival across the world. The MAS did a similar inspection on Credit Suisse in 2017 for its role in the 1MDB saga, Malaysia’s biggest corruption case, and consequently the bank was fined S$700,000. The amount was the smallest penalty the regulator imposed on banks in Singapore at the time.