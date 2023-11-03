Singapore Reshapes Its Crypto Hub After Three Arrows, Terraform Setbacks

The industry is still sifting through the wreckage. About a month ago, a Three Arrows co-founder, Su Zhu, was arrested and jailed in Singapore for failing to cooperate with efforts by liquidators to locate the fund’s remaining assets. Pictures of a handcuffed Zhu being led away by police became a metaphor for how far crypto has fallen. He and Kyle Davies, another Three Arrows co-founder, had already been banned for nine years from any regulated activity by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, or MAS, the city-state’s central bank.