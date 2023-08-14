Singapore Open To Importing Electricity From India, ST Says

Transmission towers supporting ultra-high voltage (UHV) power lines and other high voltage power lines near a solar farm in Pavagada, Karnataka, India, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. India plans to expand its solar capacity to 280 gigawatts by the end of this decade from about 51 gigawatts now, but its manufacturing capacity can only currently meet around half of that requirement. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg