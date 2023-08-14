BQPrimeBusiness NewsSingapore Open To Importing Electricity From India, ST Says
ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore Open To Importing Electricity From India, ST Says

The Energy Market Authority welcomes proposals to import as much as four gigawatt of electricity into Singapore.

14 Aug 2023, 8:52 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Transmission towers supporting ultra-high voltage (UHV) power lines and other high voltage power lines near a solar farm in Pavagada, Karnataka, India, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. India plans to expand its solar capacity to 280 gigawatts by the end of this decade from about 51 gigawatts now, but its manufacturing capacity can only currently meet around half of that requirement. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Transmission towers supporting ultra-high voltage (UHV) power lines and other high voltage power lines near a solar farm in Pavagada, Karnataka, India, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. India plans to expand its solar capacity to 280 gigawatts by the end of this decade from about 51 gigawatts now, but its manufacturing capacity can only currently meet around half of that requirement. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is open to importing electricity from regional countries including India, the Straits Times reported Sunday, in a push to improve energy security in the city-state. 

The Energy Market Authority welcomes proposals to import as much as four gigawatt of electricity into Singapore, according to the report. It is seeking bids till Dec. 29 and will select and appoint companies to import the electricity.

EMA’s comments were in response to media queries on a reported plan by India and Singapore to link their power grids, the newspaper said. 

Read More: Singapore Struggles to Fix Power Market After Wild Price Swings

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT