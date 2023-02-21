Singapore Firm Gets Treaty Benefit, General Anti-Avoidance Rule Exemption At ITAT

Benefits on capital gains under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement cannot be denied to a taxpayer with a valid tax residency certificate, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has said.

Even though provisions of the General Anti-Avoidance Rule are applicable, the taxpayer's case falls within the exemptions provided, the ITAT said, while setting aside the case of the Income Tax Department.

The case relates to Singapore-based Reverse Age Health Services Pte., which sold its stake in Dr Fresh Healthcare Pvt. to VIC Enterprises Pvt., an Indian resident company, for a short-term capital gain of Rs 1.9 crore in 2018.

Tax was deducted and paid by VIC Enterprises, for which Reverse Age was eligible for a refund under the DTAA with Singapore. But the revenue authorities refused to grant the benefit on the ground that the taxpayer is merely a shell company that does not have any economic substance in Singapore. The benefit was made taxable in India.

Dismissing the department's case, the ITAT said that even though GAAR is applicable in this case, the tax benefit is below Rs 3 crore.

GAAR is applicable to an arrangement, the main purpose of which is to obtain a tax benefit. But the law provides an exemption from GAAR provisions for tax benefits below Rs 3 crore.

This prompted the ITAT to dismiss the department's substance-over-form argument. "This doctrine is prior to the codification of domestic GAAR and the legislators were conscious enough when they were providing exemptions," the tribunal said.

Finally, the argument that Reverse Age was a shell company was also not accepted by the ITAT. It was a subject matter of scrutiny by the Singapore tax authorities, who have issued a tax residency certificate to the company, it highlighted.

The tribunal affirmed the recent precedent set by the Delhi High Court in the Blackstone Partners case. The court had said that the tax authorities cannot question the validity of a TRC issued by a foreign jurisdiction.