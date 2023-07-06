Singapore Arbitral Tribunal Directs Pratt & Whitney To Supply Engines To Go First

A Singapore arbitral tribunal has directed Pratt and Whitney to supply five engines every month to insolvent carrier Go First from August till December.

The tribunal asked the parties involved to provide it with quarterly updates on the resolution proceedings and compliance with their order.

A Pratt and Whitney spokesperson said the engine-maker "respects the interim arbitration ruling" and will "comply with the order until it is otherwise modified". "We look forward to vigorously defending ourselves during the merits proceedings, where the business and legal issues will be determined and resolved."