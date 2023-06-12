Singapore Airlines Promotes Air India-Vistara Merger Stalwart To Executive VP Operations, COO

SIA Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong said, "Having the right talent in place will ensure that the SIA Group is ready to take on future challenges and seize the opportunities that come our way."

The airlines said JoAnn Tan will be appointed Senior Vice President of Finance, a promotion from Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning, and Dai Hao Yu, Divisional Vice President of Digital, will be promoted to Acting Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning.