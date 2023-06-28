ADVERTISEMENT
Singapore Airlines CEO’s Total Annual Pay Jumps 86%
Singapore Airlines Ltd. paid its Chief Executive Officer S$6.7 million in annual remuneration in the just-concluded financial year.
Goh Choon Phong’s pay rose 86% compared to his S$3.6 million compensation from a year ago, according to the company’s annual report.
The company is paying staff a bonus of around eight months’ salary after posting a record annual profit, Bloomberg News reported in May.
