Singapore Airlines CEO’s Total Annual Pay Jumps 86%

Singapore Airlines Ltd. paid its Chief Executive Officer S$6.7 million in annual remuneration in the just-concluded financial year.

28 Jun 2023, 7:21 AM IST
Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer of Singapore Airlines Ltd., in Singapore, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Singapore Airlines is committing to a strategy of working with international partners and establishing overseas hubs after the pandemic exposed the financial dangers of not having a domestic air travel market.

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Airlines Ltd. paid its Chief Executive Officer S$6.7 million in annual remuneration in the just-concluded financial year. 

Goh Choon Phong’s pay rose 86% compared to his S$3.6 million compensation from a year ago, according to the company’s annual report. 

The company is paying staff a bonus of around eight months’ salary after posting a record annual profit, Bloomberg News reported in May.

