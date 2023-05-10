SVB Lends $200 Million In First Syndicated Loan Since Collapse

Solar panels at the site of solar farm under construction on top of an old strip mine in Portage, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Monday, April 25, 2022. The fallout from a trade probe is rippling through the U.S. solar industry, delaying projects and threatening to slow the renewable energy transition. Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank will lead a more than $200 million financing facility for Pivot Energy Inc.’s multi-state portfolio of solar projects.
This transaction is the first syndicated-loan closing that SVB has led since its recent acquisition by First Citizens BancShares Inc., according to a statement Tuesday. Silicon Valley Bank was a leader in solar financing before its collapse in March.
