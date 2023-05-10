SVB Lends $200 Million In First Syndicated Loan Since Collapse

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSVB Lends $200 Million In First Syndicated Loan Since Collapse
Silicon Valley Bank will lead a more than $200 million financing facility for Pivot Energy Inc.’s multi-state portfolio of solar projects.

10 May 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Solar panels at the site of solar farm under construction on top of an old strip mine in Portage, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Monday, April 25, 2022. The fallout from a trade probe is rippling through the U.S. solar industry, delaying projects and threatening to slow the renewable energy transition. Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank will lead a more than $200 million financing facility for Pivot Energy Inc.’s multi-state portfolio of solar projects. 

This transaction is the first syndicated-loan closing that SVB has led since its recent acquisition by First Citizens BancShares Inc., according to a statement Tuesday. Silicon Valley Bank was a leader in solar financing before its collapse in March. 

