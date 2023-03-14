Signature Bank Hit With First Investor Suit Over Failure
The complaint also claims the bank violated federal securities law and seeks unspecified damages.
(Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank was hit with its first investor suit since the bank went into receivership Sunday, accused of making misleading statements about its financial health and risks.
Matthew Schaeffer said he bought call options and was “economically damaged” by the bank’s failure, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday.
The suit alleges Chief Executive Officer Joseph DePaolo issued a statement March 9 claiming Signature was a “well-diversified” bank with “in excess of $100 billion in assets,” just days before it was taken over by New York State’s Department of Finance. “Signature bank did not have the strong fundamentals that it represented itself as having,” according to the suit.
Statements by executives “were materially false and or misleading” because they misrepresented and failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to the company’s business, operations and prospects, according to the lawsuit.
Susan Turkell Lewis, a spokeswoman for Signature, didn’t immediately return a telephone message and email seeking comment about the suit.
The case is Matthew Schaeffer v Signature Bank 23-CV-1921, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).
(Updates with outreach to Signature Bank spokesman. An earlier version corrected the spelling of the plaintiff’s name.)
