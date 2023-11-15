Siemens To Buy Additional 18% Stake In India Unit For €2.1 Billion

Siemens AG plans to acquire an additional 18% stake in its India unit from Siemens Energy AG for €2.1 in cash

Siemens and Siemens Energy will jointly propose to the board of directors of the Indian subsidiary, Siemens Ltd., to separate the energy business by way of a demerger, according to a release.

This would increase Siemens' stake in the publicly listed India unit from 51% to 69%, while Siemens Energy's stake would decrease from 24% to 6%, it said. "With the intended acquisition, Siemens and Siemens Energy accelerate unbundling the business activities of the Indian subsidiary of Siemens."

The purchase price reflects a customary discount of 15% on the five-trading-days volume-weighted average price before the day of signing. Siemens will provide no new guarantees to Siemens Energy, the statement said.

Siemens Energy, created by spinning off gas and power business from the German company, is looking to shore up its finances to offset losses at its Gamesa wind business.