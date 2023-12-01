Siemens To Acquire Stake In India Unit For Rs 18,928 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSiemens To Acquire Stake In India Unit For Rs 18,928 Crore
01 Dec 2023, 07:24 PM IST
(Source: Siemens website)

Siemens Aktiengesellscraft Germany plans to acquire 64,101,646 shares, representing 18% of its India unit from Siemens Energy Holding B.V.

The total worth of these stocks is Rs 18,928 crore, which will be obtained by Siemens AG on Dec. 8, according to its exchange filing.

