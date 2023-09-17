Sidbi To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore From Rights Issue Next Fiscal

According to the rating agency, given the sharp growth partly driven by higher refinancing requirements due to tightening liquidity conditions, Sidbi's leverage rose to 14.36 times as of March 2023 from 9.22 times as of March 2022. However, leverage remained within the regulatory permissible level, which was 18 times. The agency expects the borrowings to increase and so is leverage, although it is likely to remain within the allowed limit of 18 times until March 2024.