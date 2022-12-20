Shyam Metalics Buys Mittal Corp To Enter Stainless Steel Business

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. has bought Mittal Corp. Ltd. for Rs 450 crore in an NCLT-led resolution process. With this acquisition, the company will now enter the stainless steel, wire rod and bar mill segment.

The addition of Mittal Corp. will see the company's total metals manufacturing capacity expand to 14.45 million tonnes per annum from the current 8.85 MTPA, Brij Bhushan Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director of Shyam Metalics, told BQ Prime.

“Of this, the value-added long steel capacity will increase to 2 MTPA from the present 1.47 MTPA,” he said.

The acquisition will add 1,50,000 tonnes per annum stainless steel, wire rod and bar mill capacities to the company's current capacity, he said.

According to Agarwal, ferro alloys—a key input material for stainless steel—is extensively produced in their existing factories, and can go as a raw material for specialty steel production after the acquisition of Mittal Corp.

Besides, the government's mandate to use minimum 20% stainless steel in coastal areas would ensure that there is stable demand for these products in the future, Agarwal said.

Shyam Metalics bought the company in a resolution process led by the National Companies Limited Tribunal. The other contenders for Mittal Corp. included Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. and Rimjhim Ispat.

Mittal Corp. is the company's third acquisition in the past one year.